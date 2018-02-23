Gemma Arterton cast as Marilyn Monroe in 'Some Like It Hot' comedy

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Gemma Arterton is set to portray celebrity icon Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming television movie for Sky Arts as part of the channel's Urban Myths series.

The film will be a comedy that explores the making of 1959 rom-com Some Like It Hot where Monroe was rumored to have trouble saying the line "It's me, sugar," The Telegraph reported.

Titled Marilyn Monroe and Billy Wilder, the project, formally known as It's Me, Sugar, will also star James Purefoy as Billy Wilder who directed, produced and co-wrote Some Like It Hot, Deadline reported.

Monroe, as part of a Hollywood urban myth, is said to have taken over 50 takes to get the line right. Other versions have Monroe struggling with a line about bourbon or that she deliberately struggled in order to get Billy Wilder to rewrite the film.

Sky Arts' Urban Myths series, recreates rumored stories about celebrities. Other upcoming editions include The Sex Pistols vs Bill Grundy starring Steve Pemberton, When Bowie Met Bolan starring Jack Whitehall as Marc Bolan and Luke Treadaway as David Bowie, The Dali and The Cooper starring David Suchet, Noel Fielding and Sheila Hancock and Public Enemy feat. Kev Wells.

Marilyn Monroe and Billy Wilder is set to air in the spring.