Feb. 5 (UPI) -- HBO released the first trailer for Season 2 of Westworld which included confirmation that the sci-fi western will be returning on April 22.

The clip, first released during the Super Bowl but then expanded online with a longer run time, features star Evan Rachel Wood delivering a narration about building a new world alongside footage of Westworld's sweeping vistas and open ranges.

"We built this world together, a world where dreams come true. A world where you can be free," Wood, as her character Dolores Abernathy says. "This world is a lie. This world deserves to die because this is your world. We've lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world, we can burn it to the ground and from the ashes build a new world: our world."

Thandie Newton is also featured in the trailer leading a pack of robotic bulls as they run through the theme parks hidden labs, taking out an armed soldier in the process.

Westworld Season 2 had its production suspended in November after an unidentified actor suffered from a medical emergency. Shooting was also put on hold briefly in December due to the wildfires that affected Southern California.