'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to air live after State of the Union address

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will broadcast live following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Jan. 30, CBS announced.

Guests for the episode will include Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett; the hosts of Pod Save America; and Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens.

Chris Stapleton will be the night's musical guest.

The last live broadcast of the program aired Feb. 28, 2017, after Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.