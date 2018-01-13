Mary J. Blige, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter confirmed as SAG Award presenters

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Holly Hunter are confirmed as presenters for the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Jan. 21.

Also scheduled to hand out statuettes are Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kazan, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Kumail Nanjiani, Sam Rockwell, Ray Romano, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Williams.

Previously announced presenters include Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

Kristen Bell is hosting the gala, which will air live on TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting.