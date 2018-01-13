Home / Entertainment News / TV

Mary J. Blige, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter confirmed as SAG Award presenters

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 13, 2018 at 9:06 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Holly Hunter are confirmed as presenters for the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Jan. 21.

Also scheduled to hand out statuettes are Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kazan, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Kumail Nanjiani, Sam Rockwell, Ray Romano, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Williams.

Previously announced presenters include Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

Kristen Bell is hosting the gala, which will air live on TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting.

Trending Stories
'General Hospital' alum Vanessa Marcil expecting daughter 'General Hospital' alum Vanessa Marcil expecting daughter
Tia Mowry expecting baby girl: 'We are so excited' Tia Mowry expecting baby girl: 'We are so excited'
Amber Portwood, Brandi Glanville join 'Marriage Boot Camp' Amber Portwood, Brandi Glanville join 'Marriage Boot Camp'
Tonya Harding: 'I knew something was up' prior to Nancy Kerrigan attack Tonya Harding: 'I knew something was up' prior to Nancy Kerrigan attack
'Outlander' Season 4 preview to debut this weekend 'Outlander' Season 4 preview to debut this weekend
Loading...