Eddie Redmayne to read 'If I Had a Dinosaur' on 'CBeebies' Christmas Day

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Eddie Redmayne is to read aloud the children's book If I Had a Dinosaur on the Christmas Day edition of Britain's CBeebies pre-school program on the BBC.

"Books before bed were always such an essential part of my growing up and it's so lovely to be able to continue the tradition. I hope you enjoy the stories and Happy Christmas," Redmayne said in a statement.

The Book Thief and War Horse actress Emily Watson will narrate the picture book Lost For Words on Tuesday, which is Boxing Day in the United Kingdom.

"I hope you enjoy the tales as much as I enjoyed reading them. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and, of course, a good night," Watson added.

Mark Bonnar will appear on Saturday's episode of CBeebies, while Pearl Mackie will read aloud on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, and Dolly Parton will share a story on New Year's Eve. The books they will read have not yet been announced.