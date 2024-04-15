Trending
April 15, 2024 / 8:24 AM

Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song

By Karen Butler
1 of 6 | Taylor Swift has seen and loved Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's "SNL" parody of her song, "All Too Well." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has approved via social media Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's parody of her breakup anthem, "All Too Well," on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Fall Guy co-stars Blunt and Gosling performed the comedic bit as a way of teasing each other about their recent Oppenheimer and Barbie rivalry and the importance of letting past roles go and moving on to new ones.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," Swift posted on X Sunday.

Swift and her beau, Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., over the weekend, enjoying performances by Bleachers and Ice Spice.

Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' is No. 1 album in the U.S. this week
Music // 2 days ago
Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' is No. 1 album in the U.S. this week
April 13 (UPI) -- Beyonce's first country music record, "Cowboy Carter," is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT's Doyoung shares 'Youth' highlight medley
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's Doyoung shares 'Youth' highlight medley
April 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star and NCT member Doyoung released a preview of his debut solo album, "Youth," featuring his brother, Gong Myung.
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis release 'Song for Amy' for Amy Winehouse biopic
Music // 2 days ago
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis release 'Song for Amy' for Amy Winehouse biopic
April 12 (UPI) -- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis released "Song for Amy," a song for the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black."
Girl in Red releases new album, performs 'Too Much' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Girl in Red releases new album, performs 'Too Much' on 'Tonight Show'
April 12 (UPI) -- Girl in Red released the album "I'm Doing It Again Baby!" and performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Chloe Bailey takes off in 'Boy Bye' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Chloe Bailey takes off in 'Boy Bye' music video
April 12 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for the song "Boy Bye."
Sabrina Carpenter soaks up sun in 'Espresso' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter soaks up sun in 'Espresso' music video
April 12 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for the song "Espresso."
Dua Lipa releases 'Illusion' ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Dua Lipa releases 'Illusion' ahead of new album
April 12 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Illusion," a song from her forthcoming album, "Radical Optimism."
BabyMonster's 'Sheesh' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
BabyMonster's 'Sheesh' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster celebrated after its "Sheesh" music video reached 100 million views on YouTube.
Mariah Carey adds shows to 'Mimi' residency in Las Vegas
Music // 3 days ago
Mariah Carey adds shows to 'Mimi' residency in Las Vegas
April 11 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey announced new dates for her "Celebration of Mimi" residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Chet Atkins tribute album to be focus of new CMT documentary
Music // 4 days ago
Chet Atkins tribute album to be focus of new CMT documentary
April 10 (UPI) -- "'We Still Can't Say Good Bye' - A Making of a Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins" will premiere on CMT in April.
