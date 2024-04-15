Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song

1 of 6 | Taylor Swift has seen and loved Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's "SNL" parody of her song, "All Too Well." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has approved via social media Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's parody of her breakup anthem, "All Too Well," on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Fall Guy co-stars Blunt and Gosling performed the comedic bit as a way of teasing each other about their recent Oppenheimer and Barbie rivalry and the importance of letting past roles go and moving on to new ones.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," Swift posted on X Sunday.

Swift and her beau, Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., over the weekend, enjoying performances by Bleachers and Ice Spice.