Advertisement
TV
April 14, 2024 / 12:11 PM

Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'

By Karen Butler
Ryan Gosling guest hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ryan Gosling guest hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt and former Saturday Night Live cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.

Blunt and Gosling sang a song making fun of the supposed rivalry between their respective 2023 blockbuster movies -- Oppenheimer and Barbie -- how difficult it has been letting go of their characters and how it's time to move on to promoting Fall Guy.

Advertisement

McKinnon also reprised her role of a bitter, chain-smoking rural woman repeatedly abducted and abused by space aliens, then unceremoniously returned to Earth.

She played the role in comedy sketches several times, but first and most famously with Gosling in 2015 when Gosling recounted his much more positive abduction experiences to government agents in front of her.

McKinnon's version of events was so hilarious, Gosling could not stop laughing and then started cracking up other people in the scene.

This weekend, the pair went back to the comedy well, with Gosling recalling being celerated with peace, light and adoration, while McKinnon incredulously described being treated with great distaste.

Advertisement

Once again, she and Gosling fought to keep from laughing at the ridiculous situations they were describing.

McKinnon also appeared in last year's Barbie movie.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
TV // 23 hours ago
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
NEW YORK, April 13 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh says she wanted to co-star in "The Sympathizer" because representation matters and the satirical espionage thriller was the rare show on American television to feature a largely Asian cast.
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
TV // 1 day ago
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
April 13 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that the upcoming 15th season of "The Talk" will be its last.
Elizabeth Smart to produce Tanya Kach movie, special for Lifetime
TV // 1 day ago
Elizabeth Smart to produce Tanya Kach movie, special for Lifetime
April 12 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced a new true crime movie and special on Friday. "The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story" and "Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart" will air this summer.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 4, 'Lower Decks' to end
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 4, 'Lower Decks' to end
April 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the renewal of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" for a fourth season, ahead of the third, and that the fifth season of animated "Lower Decks" will be the final season.
'Fallout:' Walton Goggins calls The Ghoul ruthless, funny bounty hunter
TV // 1 day ago
'Fallout:' Walton Goggins calls The Ghoul ruthless, funny bounty hunter
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins said he wanted to play The Ghoul in the new sci-fi series, "Fallout," because he could explore who the character was before and after a nuclear apocalypse.
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
TV // 2 days ago
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
April 12 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Stapleton and Sarah Sherman appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" promo ahead of Gosling's return as host.
'Monarch' Season 2, spinoffs in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Monarch' Season 2, spinoffs in the works at Apple TV+
April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" for a second season and ordered multiple spin-off series based on the Legendary Monsterverse franchise.
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
TV // 2 days ago
CBS renews 'S.W.A.T.' for Season 8
April 11 (UPI) -- CBS announced Thursday that "S.W.A.T." is renewed for an eighth season.
'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons
TV // 2 days ago
'The Night Manager': Tom Hiddleston series renewed for two more seasons
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Night Manager," a spy series starring Tom Hiddleston, will return on BBC One and Prime Video.
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
TV // 3 days ago
'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller
April 11 (UPI) -- Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly star in "Dark Matter," an Apple TV+ series based on the Blake Crouch novel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
K-pop star Park Bo Ram dies at the age of 30
K-pop star Park Bo Ram dies at the age of 30
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement