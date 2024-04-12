1 of 2 | Nick Cave and Warren Ellis released "Song for Amy," a song for the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black." Winehouse (pictured) died at age 27 in 2011. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a song for Back to Black, a new biopic about late singer Amy Winehouse. The pair of music artists collaborated on the song "Song for Amy," released Friday.

"Song for Amy" is composed and performed by Cave and Ellis.

"I'd give anything for you to stay / But if you go now, I won't stand in your way," Cave sings.

Cave and Ellis also composed the score for Back to Black. The film's soundtrack features music by Winehouse and songs from artists who were an inspiration to the singer, including The Shangri-Las and Billie Holiday.

Back to Black explores the life and career of Winehouse, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who died of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in July 2011.

Marisa Abela plays Winehouse, with Eddie Marsan as the singer's father, Mitch Winehouse, and Jack O'Connell as her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

Back to Black is written by Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey). The film opens in theaters Friday in the United Kingdom and May 10 in the United States.

Remembering Amy Winehouse