1 of 3 | Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for the song "Boy Bye." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music. The 25-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Boy Bye" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Boy Bye" video shows Bailey confront her boyfriend before taking off and leaving with her girls.

"I was always loyal, always takin' the fall / When we were together you were never involved / If we bein' honest, it was never my fault / You just gave a little while I gave you my all," she sings.

"Boy Bye" is Bailey's second single of 2024, following "FYS," released in March.

Advertisement

The singer released her debut album, In Pieces, in 2023.

Bailey came to fame with her sister Halle Bailey as the music duo Chloe x Halle. Bailey confirmed in February that Chloe x Halle will release new music.

"We're definitely working on really exciting things together, and it's been very nostalgic," she told People. "It's bringing us back to our roots, and we can't wait until we can present that to the world."