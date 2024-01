Lenny Kravitz Music is to receive the Icon Award at the 2024 “People’s Choice Awards on Feb. 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz is set to be presented with the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18 in Santa Monica, Calif. Known for his hits "American Woman," "Fly Away" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way," Kravitz is also expected to perform at the even, which celebrates fan favorites in film, TV and music. Advertisement

"With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar," Jen Neal -- executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment -- said in a statement.

"Whether he's writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny's musical gift is truly unmatched. We're thrilled to honor him as this year's Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage."

Kravitz was recently presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee. His next album, Blue Electric Light, is set for release on May 24.

