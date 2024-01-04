Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow

Modern English, Bow Wow Wow, Thomas Dolby, Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins and other new wave artists will perform on the Totally Tubular Festival tour. Photo courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Totally Tubular Festival tour will bring together '80s new wave artists in 2024. Modern English, Bow Wow Wow, Thomas Dolby, Tom Baily of Thompson Twins, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Tommy Tutone, The Plimsols and other artists will perform across North America this summer.

"The festival features artists that exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the early to mid-1980s thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV," a press release reads.

The tour kicks off June 28 in Santa Barbara, Calif., and concludes July 27 in Cincinnati.

"This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980's, and for those who want to relive the days when life was...plain and simply -- a total party," festival organizer Jon Pleeter said. "You wore dayglow, you wore parachute pants, you had big hair, perms and more perms, mullets, leg warmers, along with tons of buttons and lots of rubber bracelets. You wore sunglasses at night. The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger -- the party didn't end."

Here's the full list of dates for Totally Tubular Festival:

June 28 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

June 29 - Los Angeles, at YouTube Theatre

June 30 - Oakland, Calif., at Fox Theatre

July 3 - Phoenix, at Arizona Financial Theatre

July 6 - Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 9 - Irving, Texas, at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 10 - Houston, at 713 Music Hall

July 13 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 16 - Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

July 17 - Boston, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 18 - New York City, at Pier 17

July 19 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 20 - Bushkill, Pa., at Poconos Park Amphitheatre

July 23 - Laval, Canada, at Place Bell

July 24 - Missisauga, Canada, at GCT Theatre

July 26 - Detroit, at Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

July 27 - Cincinnati, at Riverbend Music Center Amphitheatre