Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour

1 of 2 | Tom Morello arrives in the press room when Rage Against the Machine are inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3 in New York City. The band announced its breaking up. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rage Against the Machine -- which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November -- has broken up and canceled its upcoming concert tour. Drummer Brad Wilk announced the news on Instagram Wednesday.

"I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again," Wilk wrote.

"I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it were."

No reason was given for the breakup of the band, which was formed in 1991 and consisted of Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Zack de la Rocha.

Famous for the songs "Sleep Now in the Fire," "Know Your Enemy" and "Killing in the Name," the band earned two Grammy Awards for its unique blend of metal, punk rock, funk and hip-hop.

The band previously took breaks for several years starting in 2000 and 2011.