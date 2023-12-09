Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart

Five of the Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart this week were by Taylor Swift. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's For All the Dogs, followed by Swift's Midnights at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Swift's Folklore at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Lover at No. 6, SZA's SOS at No. 7, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 8, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 9 and Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at No. 10.

Swift was recently named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

