Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years

André 3000 will release his debut solo album, "New Blue Sun," on Friday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- André 3000 will return with new music this week. The 48-year-old singer and rapper announced Tuesday that he will release his debut solo album, New Blue Sun, on Friday. Advertisement

New Blue Sun will mark André 3000's first album in over 17 years. The recording artist came to fame as part of the hip hop duo Outkast, which released its final album, Idlewild, in 2006.

In an interview with NPR, André 3000 shared how New Blue Sun consists of eight experimental tracks of him performing the flute and other wind instruments.

The songs are "spontaneous compositions" that André 3000 recorded after meeting music producer and musician Carlos Niño.

The album also features Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Jesse Peterson and Mia Doi Todd.