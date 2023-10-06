Trending
Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates for postponed shows

By Annie Martin
Bruce Springsteen announced new dates for his tour with the E Street Band after postponing the remainder of his 2023 shows due to peptic ulcer disease. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen has rescheduled his tour with the E Street Band.

The 74-year-old singer and musician announced new dates for the tour Friday after postponing the remainder of his 2023 shows due to health issues.

Springsteen and his team rescheduled 16 shows in the United States and will announce new dates for the Canadian stops on the tour next week.

The new dates begin March 16, 2024, in Phoenix and conclude Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

Springsteen postponed the tour last week, citing his continued recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024," the singer's team said.

Springsteen canceled two concerts in Philadelphia in August after "having been taken ill" and postponed his remaining September shows earlier this month due to "symptoms of peptic ulcer disease."

The singer originally kicked off the tour Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. The tour marks the first live concert tour for Springsteen and the E Street Band since 2017.

In addition to the tour, Springsteen released the song "Addicted to Romance" last week for the upcoming film She Came to Me.

