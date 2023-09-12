Sept. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a moody video for his song "Blue" on Tuesday.

The "Blue" video shows V drive to an apartment, where he knocks on a door that goes unanswered. After the singer goes to sit on a swing outside the building, a woman is seen in the background putting V's dog down and letting it run to him.

"Blue" appears on V's debut solo album, Layover, released last week.

Layover also features the songs "Slow Dancing," "Rainy Days," "Love Me Again" and "For Us."

V has or will release music videos for each track. The singer released the "Slow Dancing" video alongside Layover on Friday and music videos for "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" in August.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

Suga announced in August that he is in the process of enlisting for his mandatory military service in South Korea, while Jungkook will headline Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23.

