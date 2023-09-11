1 of 5 | Ed Sheeran surprised a couple by performing "Magical," a song from his album "Autumn Variations," at their Las Vegas nuptials. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed a new song while crashing a couple's wedding over the weekend. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter surprised the couple by performing his song "Magical" at their Las Vegas nuptials. Advertisement

Sheeran shared a video Monday on Instagram of his unexpected appearance at the famous Little White Chapel.

The singer and four backup vocalists serenaded the couple, who held each other and grew emotional as they listened to the song. The pair hugged Sheeran before being pronounced husband and wife and sealing their marriage with a kiss.

"Crashed a wedding, this is Magical," Sheeran captioned the post.

"Magical" will appear on Sheeran's forthcoming album, Autumn Variations, which is slated for release Sept. 29.

Advertisement

Sheeran was in Las Vegas for his Mathematics tour but canceled his Saturday concert at Allegiant Stadium just one hour before he was to take the stage.

The singer told fans Sunday that he postponed the show due to a problem with the flooring.

"It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation," he wrote on Instagram.

Sheeran rescheduled Saturday's show for Oct. 28.

Ed Sheeran's career: Concerts, awards, red carpets