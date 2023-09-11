Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 11, 2023 / 12:03 PM

Ed Sheeran performs new song 'Magical' while crashing wedding

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran surprised a couple by performing "Magical," a song from his album "Autumn Variations," at their Las Vegas nuptials. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ed Sheeran surprised a couple by performing "Magical," a song from his album "Autumn Variations," at their Las Vegas nuptials. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed a new song while crashing a couple's wedding over the weekend.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter surprised the couple by performing his song "Magical" at their Las Vegas nuptials.

Advertisement

Sheeran shared a video Monday on Instagram of his unexpected appearance at the famous Little White Chapel.

The singer and four backup vocalists serenaded the couple, who held each other and grew emotional as they listened to the song. The pair hugged Sheeran before being pronounced husband and wife and sealing their marriage with a kiss.

"Crashed a wedding, this is Magical," Sheeran captioned the post.

"Magical" will appear on Sheeran's forthcoming album, Autumn Variations, which is slated for release Sept. 29.

Advertisement

Sheeran was in Las Vegas for his Mathematics tour but canceled his Saturday concert at Allegiant Stadium just one hour before he was to take the stage.

The singer told fans Sunday that he postponed the show due to a problem with the flooring.

"It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation," he wrote on Instagram.

Sheeran rescheduled Saturday's show for Oct. 28.

Ed Sheeran's career: Concerts, awards, red carpets

Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofia Reyes join Billboard Latin Music Awards lineup
Music // 8 minutes ago
Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofia Reyes join Billboard Latin Music Awards lineup
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofía Reyes, Grupo Frontera, Pepe Aguilar and other artists will perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Zach Bryan's self-titled album tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Zach Bryan's self-titled album tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Zach Bryan's self-titled record is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Darlene Love to appear on Cher's Christmas album
Music // 2 days ago
Darlene Love to appear on Cher's Christmas album
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Darlene Love will appear on Cher's upcoming Christmas album, performing a duet rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."
BTS member V releases solo album, 'Slow Dancing' music video
Music // 3 days ago
BTS member V releases solo album, 'Slow Dancing' music video
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released his debut solo album, "Layover," and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing."
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' album, performs on 'Today'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo performed on "Today" after releasing her second studio album, "Guts."
Ashley McBryde returns with 'The Devil I Know' album
Music // 3 days ago
Ashley McBryde returns with 'The Devil I Know' album
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde released the album "The Devil I Know," which features the single "Light On in the Kitchen."
Tinashe releases 'BB/Ang3l' album, 'Uh Huh' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Tinashe releases 'BB/Ang3l' album, 'Uh Huh' music video
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Tinashe released the album "BB/Ang3l" and a music video for her song "Uh Huh."
Nicki Minaj to host, perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Nicki Minaj to host, perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj will emcee the MTV VMAs and give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You."
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion reunite on new song 'Bongos'
Music // 3 days ago
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion reunite on new song 'Bongos'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "WAP" duo Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for the new song "Bongos."
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a preview of his music video for "Slow Dancing," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign
'GMA' anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. open
M3gan, Chucky, new 'Exorcist' give fresh jolt to Halloween Horror Nights
M3gan, Chucky, new 'Exorcist' give fresh jolt to Halloween Horror Nights
Romain Levi says Norman Reedus punches his character a lot in 'Daryl Dixon'
Romain Levi says Norman Reedus punches his character a lot in 'Daryl Dixon'
Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement