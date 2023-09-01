Trending
Music
Sept. 1, 2023

Blink-182 postpones shows amid drummer Travis Barker's 'urgent family matter'

By Jonna Lorenz
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala in 2022. Blink-182 said they will postpone some of their shows in Europe as drummer Barker returns to the U.S. to address an "urgent family matter." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala in 2022. Blink-182 said they will postpone some of their shows in Europe as drummer Barker returns to the U.S. to address an "urgent family matter." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Blink-182 said Friday they will postpone some of their shows in Europe as drummer Travis Barker returns to the United States to address an "urgent family matter."

The band posted the announcement on X on Friday.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the post reads. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Barker, 47, posted photos on his Instagram Stories late Thursday of a prayer room, stained glass and a banner reading "Together we pray."

Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, are expecting a son. They were married in 2022 and have talked publicly about their plans to expand their family. The pregnancy was announced at a concert in June.

Kardashian Barker has shared photos on Instagram of her pregnancy, saying "growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

Barker discussed naming the baby Rocky Thirteen on GOAT Talk.

Barker has a son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian Barker has three children with her ex Scott Disick: son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8.

"The greatest gift I ever received is my children," Barker said in a light-hearted exchange with Alabama on GOAT Talk in July. "By far the greatest gift they ever received was myself."

They discussed family traditions, core memories, advice and more.

