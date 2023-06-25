Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 25, 2023 / 7:46 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, husband Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy

By Karen Butler
1/4
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a baby boy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a baby boy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy.

The couple held a gender reveal party where they celebrated the news.

Video of the couple kissing and a crowd cheering after Barker gives a drumroll and blue confetti fills the air was posted on Instagram Saturday.

It has already gotten nearly 1.7 million "likes."

Kardashian announced her pregnancy last weekend by holding up a handwritten at Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The drummer jumped off the stage and went to Kardashian, kissing her.

The couple started dating in 2021 and married the following year. This will be their first child together.

Kardashian, 44, is already mother to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker, 47, and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

