Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 21, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Blink-182 to replace Frank Ocean as Coachella headliner

By Annie Martin
1/2
Blink-182 confirmed they will perform at Coachella weekend two after Frank Ocean dropped out due to injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Blink-182 confirmed they will perform at Coachella weekend two after Frank Ocean dropped out due to injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean as a headlining act at Coachella music festival.

The rock band confirmed Thursday that they will perform at Coachella weekend two after Ocean dropped out due to injury.

Advertisement

Blink-182 will take the stage Sunday, along with Björk, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Latto, Willow, GloRilla and other artists.

"See you Sunday @coachella," the group wrote on Instagram.

Bad Bunny will headline Friday's shows, while K-pop group Blackpink will perform as Saturday's headliner.

Advertisement

Ocean performed Sunday at Coachella weekend one but pulled out of weekend two on Wednesday, citing a leg injury.

"Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella," the singer's rep told Entertainment Tonight.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the weekend leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," the rep added.

Following Coachella, Blink-182 will launch a new North American tour that begins May 4 in St. Paul, Minn., and concludes Oct. 22 in Las Vegas.

Read More

The Kid Laroi releases new songs 'Where Does Your Spirit Go?,' 'What You Say' BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kim Petras recruits Nicki Minaj for new song 'Alone'
Music // 36 minutes ago
Kim Petras recruits Nicki Minaj for new song 'Alone'
April 21 (UPI) -- "Unholy" singer Kim Petras released the new single "Alone" with Nicki Minaj.
Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Boat," a new song from his album "Subtract."
The Kid Laroi releases new songs 'Where Does Your Spirit Go?,' 'What You Say'
Music // 2 hours ago
The Kid Laroi releases new songs 'Where Does Your Spirit Go?,' 'What You Say'
April 21 (UPI) -- The Kid Laroi released the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" and the song "What You Say" with YoungBoy NBA and Post Malone.
Flo performs 'Fly Girl' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
Music // 3 hours ago
Flo performs 'Fly Girl' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
April 21 (UPI) -- Girl group Flo performs on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in support of their new single "Fly Girl," with Missy Elliott.
BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga released his debut solo album, "D-Day," and a music video for the song "Haegeum" under the name Agust D.
Karol G, Becky G are among winners at Latin American Music Awards
Music // 4 hours ago
Karol G, Becky G are among winners at Latin American Music Awards
April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Becky G are two of the big winners at the Latin American Music Awards.
Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors
Music // 23 hours ago
Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors
April 20 (UPI) -- Missy Elliot, SWV, Jeffrey Osborne and Evelyn "Champagne" King to be recognized at Black Music Honors in May.
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga released a preview of his music video for "Haegeum," a song from his solo album "D-Day" as Agust D.
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
Music // 2 days ago
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
April 19 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are."
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
Music // 2 days ago
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
April 18 (UPI) -- The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement