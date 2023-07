1/5

Cardi B threw a microphone at a concertgoer who flung a cup of liquid at her on stage Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B yelled and threw a microphone at an audience member who tossed a cup of liquid at her while she was performing in Las Vegas Saturday. TMZ said the music artist was soaked in the incident at Drai's Beachclub, but it is unclear if the microphone she lobbed back made contact with its intended target. Advertisement

Security led the cup-tosser out of the venue. UPI has reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department seeking information about the alleged altercation.

The performer has not publicly commented about the interaction on her social media accounts, but a video of the exchange has been posted online.

The Hollywood Reporter noted this is the latest in a string of incidents in which fans have hit performers with items they have thrown on stage.

Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Drake were all struck by items. Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him and Pink had a fan place what was purportedly her mother's cremains in front of her during a live show.

Cardi B and her husband Offset released a single and music video for their new song "Jealousy" on Friday.