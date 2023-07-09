Advertisement
July 9, 2023 / 9:56 AM

Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm

By Karen Butler
Elton John performed the final stop on his farewell concert tour in Stockholm Saturday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 9 (UPI) -- British pop music legend wrapped up his farewell concert tour in Stockholm on Saturday.

"What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night," the 76-year-old singer-songwriter posted on Instagram.

John's last global tour included more than 300 shows played for more than 6 million fans over the course of the past five years.

"It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent," he told the crowd at Sweden's Tele2 Arena.

The artist showed his appreciation to his band and crew.

"They're really incredible and they are the best, I tell you, the best," he said.

The five-time Grammy winner played "Bennie and the Jets," "Philadelphia Freedom," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man" and "Candle in the Wind" at his final show on the tour.

Coldplay was also in the Swedish city for a show Saturday and front man Chris Martin sent a video message to be played at John's concert.

"From all the bands and artists you've helped and inspired, we love you so much," Martin said in the clip.

John also recently headlined England's Glastonbury festival as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" concert series.

