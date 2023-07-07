1/5

Prince songs "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" were released on streaming services Friday. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Two new Prince songs have been released from the late singer's vault. The Prince Estate released "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" on streaming services Friday. Advertisement

"All a Share Together Now" was recorded Sept. 4, 2006 and has never previously been released in any form.

"7 (E Flat Version)" was recorded Aug. 9, 1992, and is a remix of Prince's song "7." The original version of "7" appears on the singer's 1992 album Love Symbol.

"All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" were previewed at Paisley Park's Celebration 2023 in June. The 7th annual celebration featured programming, performances and panels celebrating Prince's legacy and cultural impact.

Chaka Khan, Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh and other artists attended the event.

The Prince Estate plans to release more songs as part of its Prince Vault Series.

The estate previously released the posthumous album Welcome 2 America in 2021 and other songs.

Prince died of an accidental overdose at age 57 in April 2016.