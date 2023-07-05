Trending
Music
July 5, 2023 / 1:20 PM

TXT, Jonas Brothers share playful 'Do It Like That' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together (pictured) and the Jonas Brothers released a preview of their music video for the song "Do It Like That." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new music video with the Jonas Brothers.

The K-pop group released a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Do It Like That" with the Jonas Brothers.

The "Do It Like That" teaser shows the members of TXT and the Jonas Brothers playfully sing and dance to the upbeat song.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers will release the full "Do It Like That" single and music video on Friday. The boy bands announced the collaboration in June.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers previously released a teaser that shows the members dancing together in the studio.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI, while the Jonas Brothers features siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

TXT is also gearing up to release Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, a new documentary with Disney+ that premieres July 28. The film follows the members of TXT as they prepare for their first world tour.

