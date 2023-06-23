1/3

Icona Pop announced the album "Club Romantech" and released the new single "Where Do We Go from Here." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Icona Pop will release a new album in September. The Swedish pop duo announced Club Romantech, their first album in 10 years, on Friday. Advertisement

Icona Pop shared the news alongside cover art for the album.

"CLUB ROMANTECH. THE ALBUM. DROPPING SEPT 1," the group captioned the post.

"ICONS! It's time to give you a date for our baby CLUB ROMANTECH ... the new album is finally all done. We're sooo excited and can't wait for you all to hear it."

Club Romantech includes the single "Where Do We Go from Here," which Icona Pop released Friday.

Advertisement

Icona Pop last released their second studio album, This Is... Icona Pop, in September 2013.

The group is best known for the single "I Love It" featuring Charli XCX.

Icona Pop's members are Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo.

The duo are in the midst of a summer tour and will next perform Saturday at the Planet Pride festival in New York.