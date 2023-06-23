Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 23, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Icona Pop announces 'Club Romantech,' first album in 10 years

By Annie Martin
1/3
Icona Pop announced the album "Club Romantech" and released the new single "Where Do We Go from Here." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Icona Pop announced the album "Club Romantech" and released the new single "Where Do We Go from Here." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Icona Pop will release a new album in September.

The Swedish pop duo announced Club Romantech, their first album in 10 years, on Friday.

Advertisement

Icona Pop shared the news alongside cover art for the album.

"CLUB ROMANTECH. THE ALBUM. DROPPING SEPT 1," the group captioned the post.

"ICONS! It's time to give you a date for our baby CLUB ROMANTECH ... the new album is finally all done. We're sooo excited and can't wait for you all to hear it."

Club Romantech includes the single "Where Do We Go from Here," which Icona Pop released Friday.

Advertisement

Icona Pop last released their second studio album, This Is... Icona Pop, in September 2013.

The group is best known for the single "I Love It" featuring Charli XCX.

Icona Pop's members are Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo.

The duo are in the midst of a summer tour and will next perform Saturday at the Planet Pride festival in New York.

Advertisement

Read More

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice release 'Barbie World' with Aqua for 'Barbie' movie Gwen Stefani shares romantic new song 'True Babe' Kelly Clarkson returns with new album, 'Chemistry'

Latest Headlines

Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
Music // 37 minutes ago
Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
June 23 (UPI) -- Doja Cat will perform across North America on her "Scarlet" tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii.
Kelly Clarkson returns with new album, 'Chemistry'
Music // 1 hour ago
Kelly Clarkson returns with new album, 'Chemistry'
June 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson released "Chemistry," her first non-holiday album in nearly six years, after her split from Brandon Blackstock.
Gwen Stefani shares romantic new song 'True Babe'
Music // 2 hours ago
Gwen Stefani shares romantic new song 'True Babe'
June 23 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani released a single and lyric video for "True Babe," her first new song since 2021.
Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice release 'Barbie World' with Aqua for 'Barbie' movie
Music // 3 hours ago
Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice release 'Barbie World' with Aqua for 'Barbie' movie
June 23 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Barbie World," their reinterpretation of the Aqua hit "Barbie Girl."
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
June 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers shared a track highlight video for their song "Do It Like That."
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
Music // 1 day ago
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
June 22 (UPI) -- Country music star Orville Peck has announced he is postponing his upcoming concerts to focus on his health.
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
Music // 1 day ago
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers.
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
Music // 1 day ago
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
June 21 (UPI) -- "Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new documentary about pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu.
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Music // 1 day ago
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
June 21 (UPI) -- "Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon" will premiere on HBO and Max.
Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August
Music // 2 days ago
Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August
June 21 (UPI) -- Kim Petras announced "Feed the Beast," a world tour in support of her debut album of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
James Cameron compares Titan sub tragedy to Titanic disaster: 'It's really quite surreal'
James Cameron compares Titan sub tragedy to Titanic disaster: 'It's really quite surreal'
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement