Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu

1/5

"Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new film centering on pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons will appear in a new documentary. Hulu announced Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, a new film centering on the pop rock band, on Friday. Advertisement

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas follows the leadup to Imagine Dragons' homecoming concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in September.

Feel the music in your Bones. Stream #ImagineDragonsLive in Vegas, the @imaginedragons Mercury Tour doc on July 14.— Hulu (@hulu) May 19, 2023

The show was part of Imagine Dragons' Mercury world tour, which launched in February 2022. The group will perform shows on the tour into September.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas features concert footage and archival interviews. The band members will recount the highs and lows of the evolution of the group, from its origins to where they are now.

Imagine Dragons consists of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman. The band is known for the singles "Radioactive," "Believer," "Thunder" and "Bones," and released its sixth studio album, Mercury -- Acts 1 & 2, in July 2022.

Advertisement

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas premieres July 14 on Hulu.