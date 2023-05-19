Advertisement
May 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu

By Annie Martin
"Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new film centering on pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons will appear in a new documentary.

Hulu announced Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, a new film centering on the pop rock band, on Friday.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas follows the leadup to Imagine Dragons' homecoming concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in September.

The show was part of Imagine Dragons' Mercury world tour, which launched in February 2022. The group will perform shows on the tour into September.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas features concert footage and archival interviews. The band members will recount the highs and lows of the evolution of the group, from its origins to where they are now.

Imagine Dragons consists of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman. The band is known for the singles "Radioactive," "Believer," "Thunder" and "Bones," and released its sixth studio album, Mercury -- Acts 1 & 2, in July 2022.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas premieres July 14 on Hulu.

