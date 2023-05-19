Advertisement
Music
May 19, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Boys Like Girls release 'Blood and Sugar,' first song in more than 10 years

By Annie Martin

May 19 (UPI) -- Boys Like Girls is back with new music after a decade.

The rock band released a single and music video for the song "Blood and Sugar" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Blood and Sugar" video shows the members of Boys Like Girls take a beating in front of a stark white background.

"Blood and Sugar" is Boys Like Girls' first new song in more than 10 years. The group last released the album Crazy World in 2012.

"12 years is a long time, an eternity almost. the entire life of a 7th grader," Boys Like Girls wrote on Instagram.

"In 12 years we've changed as men and the world around us has changed even more. we've said goodbye to some old friends, said hello to some new ones. that fearless youthful twinkle in the eye has been replaced by new calluses on the hands and heart and couple new gray hairs."

Advertisement

The band said it grew "stronger," "hungrier" and more competitive in its absence.

"The fear of failure has dissipated and the identity we created as teenagers has taken on new life. everything's completely different ... everything's exactly the same. and exactly the way it should be," the group said.

"We hope you enjoy our new song. you certainly waited long enough for it. we're BOYS LIKE GIRLS and BLOOD AND SUGAR is streaming everywhere now."

Advertisement

Boys Like Girls consists of Martin Johnson, Gregory James, John Keefe and Jamel Hawke. The group is known for the singles "The Great Escape," "Love Drunk" and "Two is Better Than One," featuring Taylor Swift.

Read More

Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu Maroon 5 release new song 'Middle Ground'

Latest Headlines

Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu
Music // 1 hour ago
Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu
May 19 (UPI) -- "Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new film centering on pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu.
Maroon 5 release new song 'Middle Ground'
Music // 2 hours ago
Maroon 5 release new song 'Middle Ground'
May 19 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released a single and lyric video for "Middle Ground," its first new song since 2021.
Andy Rourke of The Smiths dies after battle with cancer
Music // 2 hours ago
Andy Rourke of The Smiths dies after battle with cancer
May 19 (UPI) -- Andy Rourke, the bassist for the influential music group The Smiths has died. He was 59.
Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video
May 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released a single and music video for the new song "Where She Goes."
Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
May 19 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson released a single and music video for "Favorite Kind of High," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Enhypen share moody 'Bite Me' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Enhypen share moody 'Bite Me' music video teaser
May 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a preview of its music video for "Bite Me," a song from its forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency into 2024
Music // 1 day ago
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency into 2024
May 18 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks added new dates to his "Plus One" residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ahead of its launch.
Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September
Music // 1 day ago
Jorja Smith to release 'Falling or Flying' album in September
May 18 (UPI) -- "Be Honest" singer Jorja Smith will release her second album, "Falling or Flying," in September.
Enhypen share 'Dark Blood' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
Enhypen share 'Dark Blood' highlight medley
May 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a preview of its forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Foo Fighters release 'Under You' ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Foo Fighters release 'Under You' ahead of new album
May 17 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released the song "Under You" ahead of their album "But Here We Are."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
Gabrielle Union finds love in an unexpected place in 'The Perfect Find'
Gabrielle Union finds love in an unexpected place in 'The Perfect Find'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement