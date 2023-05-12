Trending
Music
May 12, 2023 / 12:56 PM

Big Bang's Taeyang records 'Down to Earth' solo EP in documentary film

By Annie Martin
Taeyang released a new video giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his solo album "Down to Earth." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE
May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyang has released a documentary film for his new EP.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Big Bang, released a video for his solo album Down to Earth on Friday.

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Down to Earth. Taeyang is seen recording in the studio and reflecting on his process.

"I experienced so much while making this album and I was placed in a variety of situations. During the times when I felt miserable, this album allowed me to go back to the drawing board," he says. "I changed the way I think completely, and this album captures that."

Taeyang released Down to Earth and music videos for the songs "Seed" and "Shoong!" featuring Blackpink's Lisa in April.

Down to Earth was Taeyang's first solo release since the album White Night in 2017.

The singer came to fame with Big Bang, which also consists of T.O.P. and G-Dragon.

