Stray Kids released a track teaser for "FNF," a song from its album "5-Star." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing new music. The K-pop group shared a track teaser for the song "FNF" on Thursday.

The "FNF" teaser shows the members of Stray Kids enjoy a sunny day and walk along a beach.

The group said on Twitter that the video is dedicated to "all nature and wildlife lost from the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires."

"FNF" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming third studio album, 5-Star. The album also features the songs "Hall of Fame," "S-Class," "Item," "Super Bowl," "Topline" featuring Tiger JK, "DLC," "Get Lit," "Collision," "Youtiful," "The Sound" and "Mixtape: Time Out."

Stray Kids will release 5-Star on June 2. The group shared a trailer for the album in April.

5-Star will mark Stray Kids' first full-length Korean album since Noeasy, released in August 2021.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.