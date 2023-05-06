Advertisement
Music
May 6, 2023 / 4:43 PM

'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7

By Karen Butler
1/3
Taylor Swift attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Taylor Swift attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has announced a new version of her album Speak Now is set for release on July 7.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20," Swift tweeted Friday.

"The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing... and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with you on July 7th."

Swift's re-recorded Taylor's Version editions of her Big Machine albums Fearless and Red have already been big sellers.

Taylor Swift turns 33: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

