Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 19, 2023 / 2:00 PM

BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Suga released a preview of his music video for "Haegeum," a song from his solo album "D-Day" as Agust D. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Suga released a preview of his music video for "Haegeum," a song from his solo album "D-Day" as Agust D. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Suga is teasing his new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his video for the song "Haegeum" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "Haegeum" teaser shows Suga and his gang walk a city street before the scene takes a violent turn.

"Haegeum" appears on Suga's forthcoming solo album, D-Day. The singer will release the album under the name Agust D on Friday.

Suga released a single from D-Day, "People Pt. 2" featuring IU," earlier this month.

The singer will also appear in the new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day, which premieres Friday on Disney+, the same day as D-Day's release.

BTS consists of Suga, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope. All seven members reunited Tuesday to send off J-Hope, who is beginning his mandatory military service in South Korea.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21 BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
Music // 1 hour ago
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
April 19 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are."
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
Music // 23 hours ago
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
April 18 (UPI) -- The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
April 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World."
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
Music // 2 days ago
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
Music // 4 days ago
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
April 15 (UPI) -- Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are set to sing at King Charles III's coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
April 15 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
April 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink had a 10th music video, "Pink Venom," reach 600 million views on YouTube.
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
Music // 5 days ago
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
April 14 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released a new version of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets."
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
Music // 5 days ago
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
April 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years.
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
Music // 5 days ago
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
April 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has announced a release date for her 10th album "Chemistry."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
ABC renews 'Will Trent' for second season
ABC renews 'Will Trent' for second season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement