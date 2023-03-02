Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 2, 2023 / 3:47 PM

Wayne Shorter, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, dies at 89

By Matt Bernardini
Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, died Thursday at age 89. Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI
Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, died Thursday at age 89. Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning saxophonist who helped shape the sound of modern jazz, died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

Shorter was first nominated for a Grammy in 1973 and went on to win 12 times. His last win was in January for best improvised jazz solo performance for "Endangered Species."

Advertisement

Shorter was born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Newark, Nj., and developed a curiosity in music during his childhood. He studied music at New York University in the mid-1950s, and then joined a band called Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers.

In the 1960's, Shorter joined Miles Davis, Ron Carter, drummer Tony Williams and pianist Herbie Hancock in the Miles Davis Quintet.

"The six years I was with Miles we never talked about music," Shorter told NPR in 2013. "Miles, on his table, he had scores of Koussevitzky, the conductor ... and then he had another book on architecture and another book on law. Just sitting on the table. And then he'd talk about clothes and fashion."

Advertisement

Hancock called Shorter his "best friend" in a statement shared to CNN on Thursday

Shorter would go on to co-found the Weather Report, one of the most popular jazz-rock bands of the 1970's. He also collaborated with a plethora of famous musicians including singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, the guitarist Carlos Santana and the band Steely Dan on their 1977 song "Aja."

Shorter also became a devoted buddhist, turning to a Japanese strain of the religion.

"I was hearing about Buddhism," Shorter told NPR in 2013. "But then I started to look into it and I started to open up and find out what was going on in the rest of the world instead of the west."

Religion continued to influence Shorter throughout the rest of his career.

"We have a phrase [in Buddhism]: hom nim yoh," he said in the 2013 NPR interview."It means 'From this moment forward is the first day of my life.' So put 100 percent into the moment that you're in because the present moment is the only time when you can change the past and the future."

Notable Deaths of 2023

Wayne Shorter
Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the White House in Washington in 2006. Shorter, who won 12 Grammys and helped shaped the sound of modern jazz, died at age 89 on March 2. Photo by Dennis Brack/Pool | License Photo

Read More

Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic gold medals for pole vaulting, dies at 97 Zandra Flemister, the first Black woman in the Secret Service, dies at 71 Former UPI photographer and Pulitzer Prize finalist Don Rypka dies at 73

Latest Headlines

Girl group Kep1er to drop new album next month
Music // 4 hours ago
Girl group Kep1er to drop new album next month
March 2 (UPI) -- Kep1er will return with a new album next month, about six months after dropping its third EP, "Troubleshooter."
SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
Music // 8 hours ago
SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
March 2 (UPI) -- SZA accepts the award for Billboard's Woman of the Year by saying that she wants to do more in service to others than just be an artist.
iHeartMedia, SeeHer special to feature Gloria Estefan, Latto, Lainey Wilson
Music // 1 day ago
iHeartMedia, SeeHer special to feature Gloria Estefan, Latto, Lainey Wilson
March 1 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia is teaming up with SeeHer to celebrate International Women's Day with a special streaming event.
Ed Sheeran to release sixth album 'Subtract' in May
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran to release sixth album 'Subtract' in May
March 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his next album, "Subtract," will be released on May 5.
'Ditto' by NewJeans hits 200M Spotify streams
Music // 2 days ago
'Ditto' by NewJeans hits 200M Spotify streams
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Ditto," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 200 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Monday.
Jonas Brothers to play five concerts in NYC next month
Music // 5 days ago
Jonas Brothers to play five concerts in NYC next month
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Pop trio Jonas Brothers has announced plans for a five-show residency at the Marquis Theatre in New York next month.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for ninth week
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for ninth week
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth week.
Nu'est's Minhyun shares 'Hidden Side' music video teaser
Music // 6 days ago
Nu'est's Minhyun shares 'Hidden Side' music video teaser
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwang Min-hyun released a preview of his music video for "Hidden Side," a song from his debut solo EP, "Truth or Lie."
Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'
Music // 6 days ago
Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Karol G and Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Sebastian Yatra, Shakira, Karol G. are top winners at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 6 days ago
Sebastian Yatra, Shakira, Karol G. are top winners at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards honored the top artists in Latin Music at an awards ceremony in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
Paula Crown NYC exhibit warns about disposable plastics 'right here in front of us'
Paula Crown NYC exhibit warns about disposable plastics 'right here in front of us'
Michael B. Jordan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Michael B. Jordan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga braved illness, expectations in 'True Lies'
Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga braved illness, expectations in 'True Lies'
Movie review: 'Creed III' brings interesting new take to 'Rocky' formula
Movie review: 'Creed III' brings interesting new take to 'Rocky' formula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement