Feb. 22, 2023 / 9:29 AM

Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Annie Martin
1/5
Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Mitch Grassi, from left to right, of Pentatonix attend their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Mitch Grassi, from left to right, of Pentatonix attend their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The members of Pentatonix are the latest performers to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The a cappella singing group received the plaque Tuesday in Los Angeles in recognition of its contributions to live performance.

Pentatonix was formed in 2011 and consists of Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee.

Singer-songwriters Andy Grammer and Rachel Platten supported Pentatonix at the ceremony.

"We are thrilled to honor our first a cappella group to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pentatonix's melodic music makes their listeners want more and more," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. "Their star will be placed between two of the music world's most popular performers, Walk of Famers Etta James and Cole Porter."

Pentatonix receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Left to right, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Mitch Grassi, of the a cappella group Pentatonix, hold replica plaques after being honored with the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on February 21, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pentatonix is known for its renditions of "Little Drummer Boy," "Hallelujah" and "Jolene." The group also released its first original single, "Can't Sleep Love," on its 2015 self-titled album.

Pentatonix released its most recent album, Holidays Around the World, in October. The group will kick off a new North American tour Aug. 9 in Jacksonville, Fla.

