Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June

The tour kicks off June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and ends Oct. 16 in Vancouver, B.C. The North American leg of the tour begins Aug. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Guns N' Roses last released the EP Hard Skool in February 2022.
Here's the full list of dates for the Guns N' Roses 2023 tour:
June 5 -- Tel Aviv, Israel, at Park Hayarkon
June 9 -- Madrid, Spain, at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 -- Vigo, Spain, at Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 -- Dessel, Belgium, at Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 -- Copenhagen, Denmark, at Copenhell
June 21 -- Oslo, Norway, at Tons of Rock
June 27 -- Glasgow, U.K., at Bellahouston Park
June 30 -- London, U.K., at BST Hyde Park
July 3 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 -- Bern, Switzerland, at BernExpo
July 8 -- Rome, Italy, at Circo Massimo
July 11 -- Landgraaf, Netherlands, at Megaland
July 13 -- Paris, France, at La Defense
July 16 -- Bucharest, Romania, at National Arena
July 19 -- Budapest, Hungary, at Puskás Arena
July 22 -- Athens, Greece, at Olympic Stadium
Aug. 6 -- Moncton, New Brighton, at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Aug. 8 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 11 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stdium
Aug. 21 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park
Aug. 24 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis Park
Aug. 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Sept. 1 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 -- Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
Sept. 28 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 8 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field
Oct. 16 -- Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place