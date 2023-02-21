Trending
Music
Feb. 21, 2023 / 10:53 AM

Guns N' Roses to launch world tour in June

By Annie Martin
1/3
Guns N' Roses will perform across the globe on a new tour in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Guns N' Roses will perform across the globe on a new tour in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses are going on tour in 2023.

The rock band announced a new world tour on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and ends Oct. 16 in Vancouver, B.C. The North American leg of the tour begins Aug. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Guns N' Roses last released the EP Hard Skool in February 2022.

Here's the full list of dates for the Guns N' Roses 2023 tour:

June 5 -- Tel Aviv, Israel, at Park Hayarkon

June 9 -- Madrid, Spain, at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 -- Vigo, Spain, at Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 -- Dessel, Belgium, at Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 -- Copenhagen, Denmark, at Copenhell

June 21 -- Oslo, Norway, at Tons of Rock

June 27 -- Glasgow, U.K., at Bellahouston Park

June 30 -- London, U.K., at BST Hyde Park

July 3 -- Frankfurt, Germany, at Deutsch Bank Park

July 5 -- Bern, Switzerland, at BernExpo

July 8 -- Rome, Italy, at Circo Massimo

July 11 -- Landgraaf, Netherlands, at Megaland

July 13 -- Paris, France, at La Defense

July 16 -- Bucharest, Romania, at National Arena

July 19 -- Budapest, Hungary, at Puskás Arena

July 22 -- Athens, Greece, at Olympic Stadium

Aug. 6 -- Moncton, New Brighton, at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 8 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stdium

Aug. 21 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 24 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis Park

Aug. 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Sept. 1 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Sept. 6 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Sept. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 -- Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

Sept. 28 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

Oct. 1 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 8 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase Field

Oct. 16 -- Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place

