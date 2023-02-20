Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, Eve and Diddy to headline Roots Picnic

1/5

Lauryn Hill at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England on June 28, 2019. She will headline The 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in June. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Roots announced the lineup for their 2023 festival today. Lauryn Hill and Diddy with the Roots will headline, along with Lil Uzi Vert. Busta Rhymes and Philly native Eve will make her return to a Philly stage for the first time since relocating to London with her husband Gumball3000 creator Maximillion Cooper. Advertisement

The concert, now in its 15th year, brings together a curated group of artists chosen by The Roots and their team, which includes Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban who is the business manager for the Roots and Jill Scott. The Roots Picnic takes place June 3 and 4 at the Mann Center in Philadelphia, opening with a Dave Chappelle concert on June 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Roots Picnic 2023!!! Presales start tomorrow at 12pm ET. We can't wait to be with our Picnic family again. THANK YOU!!! Head to https://t.co/yjidagVsYG for tickets and more information. pic.twitter.com/hWrDy46bS3— Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 20, 2023 Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets for Chapelle's concert and for the Roots Picnic begin on Tuesday at noon. Sales to the general public start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hill will perform her groundbreaking album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in its entirety during her set. She's celebrating the 25th anniversary of its release.

The album won 5 Grammys in 1999 becoming the first album to win the coveted Album of the Year award and the first female artist to receive five awards in one night.

Other artists performing include several contemporary R&B and hip-hop acts including Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Glorilla, Little Brother, Saucy Santana, SYD, and DVSN. State Property, the Philly rap collective including Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crack, Oschino and Sparks, once signed by Jay-Z, will reunite on the Roots stage.

Bel-Air's Coco Jones who is climbing the charts as an R&B artist will perform as well. Roy Ayers and The Isley Brothers will headline a Soulquarians set, and the D.C.-based genre go-go will be represented by the Rare Essence and the Backyard Band.

As they have done in the past, the Roots will include a podcast stage hosted by Charlamagne the God. Several podcasts including Off the Record with DJ Akademiks, Lip Service with Angela Yee, Questlove Supreme, Don't Call Me White Girl, and People's Party with Talib Kweli will be represented.