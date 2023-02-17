Feb. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer DK released a new cover in celebration of his birthday.

The K-pop star marked the occasion Friday by sharing a cover of the song "Amusement Park."

DK turned 25 on Friday, or 26 according to Korean tradition.

"Amusement Park" was originally recorded by EXO member Baekhyun. The song appears on Baekhyun's most recent solo EP, Bambi, released in March 2021.

DK is a member of the boy band Seventeen. He is also a member of Seventeen's subunit BSS, which released the single album Second Wind and a music video for the song "Fighting" earlier this month.

BSS shared a new special video for "Fighting" on Wednesday.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.