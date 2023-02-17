Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 17, 2023 / 9:31 AM

Niall Horan returns with new single 'Heaven'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Niall Horan released "Heaven," his first solo single in three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Niall Horan released "Heaven," his first solo single in three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Niall Horan is back with new music.

The 29-year-old singer released "Heaven," his first solo single in three years, on Friday.

Advertisement

In "Heaven," Horan sings about his adoration for a new love interest.

"God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow out of control / And you and me go up in flames / Heaven won't be the same," he sings.

"Heaven" appears on Horan's forthcoming third solo album, The Show. Horan announced the album Thursday.

"What makes this record incredibly special to me is it's a reflection of where I am in my life today, as a person, a musician, and of course, as a songwriter," he said.

Horan performed part of "Heaven" on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Horan came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. The Show will be his first solo album since Heartbreak Weather, released in March 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

Niall Horan details new album, 'The Show,' in letter to fans Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share family photo with their 3 kids Niall Horan details new album, 'The Show,' in letter to fans What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

EXO's Kai to release 'Rover' solo EP
Music // 20 hours ago
EXO's Kai to release 'Rover' solo EP
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kai will release his third solo EP, "Rover," in March.
Niall Horan details new album, 'The Show,' in letter to fans
Music // 21 hours ago
Niall Horan details new album, 'The Show,' in letter to fans
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Niall Horan will release "The Show," his first solo album in three years, in June.
Seventeen's BSS share sporty 'Fighting' special video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's BSS share sporty 'Fighting' special video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, released a special video for the song "Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji.
Boyz II Men spoof 'I'll Make Love to You' on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Boyz II Men spoof 'I'll Make Love to You' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Boyz II Men performed a parody version of their song "I'll Make Love to You" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Valentine's Day.
Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon celebrate hats in 'Teenie Weenie Beanie' video
Music // 2 days ago
Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon celebrate hats in 'Teenie Weenie Beanie' video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have made a comedic rap music video celebrating hats.
Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule
Music // 2 days ago
Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers ahead of their new EP, "Ready to Be."
Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band
Music // 2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen added another North American leg to his 2023 tour with the E Street Band.
BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga will perform as Agust D on a solo tour of the United States and Asia.
Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film
Music // 3 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini gave insight into her split from Morgan Evans in her new EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" and short film.
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Music // 3 days ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released "Killer," a repackaged version of his album "Gasoline," and a music video for his song of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share family photo with their 3 kids
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share family photo with their 3 kids
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, family reports
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, family reports
'Animaniacs' actors don't believe Season 3 is the end
'Animaniacs' actors don't believe Season 3 is the end
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement