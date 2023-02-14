Trending
Feb. 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film

By Annie Martin
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini is sharing insight into her divorce from Morgan Evans.

The 29-year-old country music singer explores the split in her new EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and an accompanying short film.

"here's my healing journey. here's my heart. here's my truth. i've never been this open, i've never been this bold, and i've never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i'm rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine's day," Ballerini wrote on Instagram.

In a statement, Ballerini described Welcome Up the Welcome Mat as a follow up to her album Subject to Change.

"When I listen to Subject to Change, I hear a lot of self reflection and turmoil. This is the deep dive into that turmoil. I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again," she said.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat features the songs "Mountain with a View," "Just Married," "Penthouse," "Interlude," "Blindsided" and "Leave Me Again."

"I'm wearing the ring still / But I think I'm lying / Sometimes you forget yours / I think we're done trying," Ballerini sings in "Mountain with a View." "I realize you loved me much more at 23 / I think that this is when it's over for me."

Ballerini announced her split from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage. She has since been linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

