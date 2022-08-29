Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 29, 2022 / 11:03 AM

Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kelsea Ballerini (R) announced her split from her husband, Morgan Evans, after nearly five years of marriage. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c5ac938752e4d3f622e08f0197ed32bf/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kelsea Ballerini (R) announced her split from her husband, Morgan Evans, after nearly five years of marriage. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, are headed for divorce.

The 28-year-old country music singer announced her split from Evans in a post Monday on Instagram Stories after nearly five years of marriage.

Advertisement

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," Ballerini wrote. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," she said. "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Kelsea Ballerini announced her split from her husband, Morgan Evans, after nearly five years of marriage. Screenshot via kelseaballerini/Instagram Stories

Ballerini and Evans got engaged in December 2016 and married the next December.

Advertisement

People said Ballerini filed for divorce Friday.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," a source said. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Ballerini will release her fifth studio album, Subject to Change, on Sept. 23. The album features the single "Heartfirst," which Ballerini released in April.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Sylvester Stallone (L) and model Jennifer Flavin arrive for the 88th Academy Awards held at the Hollywood and Highland Center in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Flavin has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab celebrate birth of first child 'Summer House' couple Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke get engaged Taylor Swift to release new album 'Midnights' in October What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift to release new album 'Midnights' in October
Music // 38 minutes ago
Taylor Swift to release new album 'Midnights' in October
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's "Beautiful Mind" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released the EP "Between 1&2" and a music video for the song "Talk That Talk."
Harry Styles adds dates to 'Love on Tour'
Music // 2 days ago
Harry Styles adds dates to 'Love on Tour'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Late Night Talking" singer Harry Styles extended his "Love on Tour" world tour into July 2023.
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Music // 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Singer Nicki Minaj had a surprise for fans: a greatest hits album titled "Queen Radio: Volume 1."
Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album
Music // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," a new song from the ultimate deluxe version of her "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album.
Muse release new album, 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Muse release new album, 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' music video
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Muse released "Will of the People," its first album in nearly four years, and a horror-themed music video for "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix
Music // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Nigerian singer and rapper Rema released a remix of Rema's song "Calm Down."
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Music // 3 days ago
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has released a new collaboration with Elton John, marking the singer's first new music in six years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement