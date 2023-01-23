Trending
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video

By Annie Martin
Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X has released a new dance practice video for its song "Beautiful Liar."

The K-pop group shared a "Liar" version of the choreography video Monday.

The video opens with the members of Monsta X introducing a game where one member is chosen to be the "Liar" and perform the choreography while wearing a sandbag. The group encouraged its fans, known as Monbebe, to guess which member is the "Liar."

Monsta X previously released a "Moving" version of the "Beautiful Liar" dance practice video that shows the group performing the choreography normally in a studio.

"Beautiful Liar" appears on Monsta X's most recent EP, Reason. The group released the EP and the "Beautiful Liar" music video this month.

Reason also features the songs "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Alright."

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

