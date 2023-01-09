Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video

Monsta X released the EP "Reason" and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Reason and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar" on Monday. Advertisement

The "Beautiful Liar" video shows the members of Monsta X take the stage in front of a crowd of mysterious people dressed in all black. The video also features imagery of chains and a horse in a red tent.

The song explores a "dangerous" but "addictive" relationship.

Reason also features the songs "Daydream," "Crescendo," "Lone Ranger," "Deny" and "It's Alright."

Reason marks Monsta X's first EP since Shape of Love, released in April.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.