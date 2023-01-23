'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Glory Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the series Monday.

The Glory is a South Korean drama starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a teacher who seeks revenge on her high school bullies.

In the trailer, Dong-eun (Song) addresses one of her bullies, Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), in a final letter as she is seen taking revenge.

"Dear Yeon-jin, whom I've wanted to kill, this is my last letter to you," Dong-eun says.

In addition, Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) is seen volunteering to be Dong-eun's executioner.

The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10 on Netflix.

The series is part of Netflix's South Korean film and TV slate for 2023. Other projects include new episodes of Sweet Home and D.P.