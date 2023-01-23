Advertisement
TV
Jan. 23, 2023 / 9:53 AM

'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter

By Annie Martin

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Glory Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the series Monday.

Advertisement

The Glory is a South Korean drama starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a teacher who seeks revenge on her high school bullies.

In the trailer, Dong-eun (Song) addresses one of her bullies, Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), in a final letter as she is seen taking revenge.

"Dear Yeon-jin, whom I've wanted to kill, this is my last letter to you," Dong-eun says.

In addition, Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) is seen volunteering to be Dong-eun's executioner.

The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10 on Netflix.

The series is part of Netflix's South Korean film and TV slate for 2023. Other projects include new episodes of Sweet Home and D.P.

Read More

'The Glory' Part 2 part of Netflix's Korean film, TV slate for 2023 Twice find magic in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video TXT share track list for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
TV // 21 hours ago
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Handley says Kyle McLusky is still struggling to cope after the murders of his older brother and several of his fellow law enforcement officers in Season 2 of the crime drama, "Mayor of Kingstown."
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang played disgraced Republican New York politician George Santos in the first new episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2023.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
TV // 2 days ago
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The current, 14th season of "NCIS: Los Angeles" will be the CBS crime drama's last.
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
TV // 2 days ago
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lauren Ambrose says viewers will see her busy and ambitious character Dorothy in a completely new light in the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller, "Servant."
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
TV // 2 days ago
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The creators of Cobra Kai thanked fans of the show for supporting them during the past five seasons but announced Friday that the show will end with the sixth.
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
TV // 2 days ago
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Invincible," an animated superhero series featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons and Seth Rogen, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Freeridge," a new teen drama from the creators of "On My Block," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
TV // 3 days ago
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Gossip Girl," a teen drama starring Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak, won't return for Season 3.
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
TV // 3 days ago
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz renewed "Outlander" for an eighth and final season and officially greenlit the "Blood of My Blood" prequel series.
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Axl Rose, Duchess of York, Alanis Morissette honor Lisa Marie Presley at memorial
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen introduces newborn daughter Esti Maxine
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement