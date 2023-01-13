Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album

1/5

Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "Flowers."

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Flowers" on Friday.

The "Flowers" video shows Cyrus walk the streets of Los Angeles before returning home, where she takes a dip in her pool and dances the night away.

In the song, Cyrus sings about loving herself after a breakup.

"We were good, we were gold/Kind of dream that can't be sold/We were right 'til we weren't/Built a home and watched it burn/Mmm, I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't wanna lie/Started to cry, but then I remembered I/I can buy myself flowers/Write my name in the sand/Talk to myself for hours/Say things you don't understand/I can take myself dancing/And I can hold my hand/Yeah, I can love me better than you can," she sings.

Fans speculated the song may be about Cyrus' ex-fiancé, actor Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus released the song on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday.

In addition, Cyrus and Hemsworth's home burned down during the California wildfires in 2018.

"Flowers" appears on Cyrus' forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, slated for release March 10.

Endless Summer Vacation will mark Cyrus' first album since Plastic Hearts in 2020.