Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'

Shakira released the song "BZRP Music Session #53" following her split from Gerard Piqué. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Shakira is back with new music. The 45-year-old singer released the song "BZRP Music Session #53" with Argentine producer Bizarrap on Wednesday. Advertisement

In "BZRP Music Session #53," Shakira slams her ex and his new girlfriend.

"I'm not getting back with you, don't cry for me, nor beg me /I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you/I only make music, sorry that it bothers you," Shakira sings in the Spanish-language song. "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor/Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government/You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

"She has the name of a good person/It's clearly not what it sounds like/She has the name of a good person/She's clearly the same as you," she adds.

The release of the song follows Shakira's split from her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué were together 12 years and have two children, Milan and Sasha. Piqué has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, 22.

Shakira said in the October issue of Elle that she was experiencing her "darkest hour" in the wake of the split.

"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," the singer said. "And so it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house."