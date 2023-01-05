Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 5, 2023 / 12:20 PM

Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Shania Twain released a single and music video for "Giddy Up!," a song from her new album "Queen of Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/10f109f7c71dc618cb5b04a84d72b7d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Shania Twain released a single and music video for "Giddy Up!," a song from her new album "Queen of Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Shania Twain is back with new music.

The 57-year-old country music singer released a single and dance video for the song "Giddy Up!" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Giddy Up!" video shows people starting dance parties in a restaurant, a grocery store and other locations. Twain plays an auto mechanic who can't stop her workers from dancing.

"Giddy Up!" is meant to channel Twain's "Let's go girls!" catchphrase from her 1999 hit song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

"'Let's go girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!,'" the singer said in a statement. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy Up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'Let's get ready for some fun!'"

"Giddy Up!" appears on Twain's forthcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me. The album also features the single "Waking Up Dreaming" and 10 other songs.

Advertisement

Twain will release Queen of Me on Feb. 3. She will promote the album with a new tour that begins April 28 in Spokane, Wash.

Read More

Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023 Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January
Music // 3 minutes ago
NCT 127 to release 'Ay-Yo' album in January
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will release "Ay-Yo," a repackaged version of its album "2 Baddies," in January.
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July
Music // 1 hour ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across North America following the release of their album "Gloria."
Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees
Music // 2 hours ago
Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and other artists will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a ceremony ahead of the Grammy Awards.
Quavo releases song 'Without You' in tribute to Takeoff
Music // 3 hours ago
Quavo releases song 'Without You' in tribute to Takeoff
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Quavo, of the Atlanta-based hip-hop group Migos, released a song in tribute to his nephew, Takeoff, who was killed last year.
BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'
Music // 23 hours ago
BTS member Jimin to join Taeyang on new song 'Vibe'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang will release "Vibe," a new song featuring Jimin, in January.
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
Music // 1 day ago
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January.
De La Soul catalog coming to streaming services in March
Music // 2 days ago
De La Soul catalog coming to streaming services in March
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hip-hop trio De La Soul will release their catalog on streaming services for the first time.
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Music // 3 days ago
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Green's mother announced that the Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer has died. He was 45.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Music // 3 days ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton brought the house down by singing a mashup of their respective hits "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You."
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Music // 4 days ago
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Rock band Foo Fighters took a moment on the final day of 2022 to once again honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and to promise fans the group will be back on tour "soon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement