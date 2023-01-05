Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in July

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023.
The 30-year-old singer announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour, on Thursday.
|Advertisement
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023. The 30-year-old singer announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour, on Thursday.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023.
The 30-year-old singer announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour, on Thursday.
The Gloria tour kicks off July 25 in Miami, Fla., and ends Sept. 14 in Mexico City, Mexico. The tour will feature Jessie Reyez as a special guest.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for American Express card members to begin Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. and fan pre-sales to start Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.
"This is going to be so special, it's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together," Smith wrote on Instagram.
The Gloria tour is in support of Smith's forthcoming fourth studio album of the same name. The album features the singles "Love Me More," "Unholy" and 11 other songs.
Smith will release Gloria on Jan. 27.
Here's the full list of dates for the Gloria tour:
July 25 - Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena
July 26 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
July 28 - Duluth, Ga., at Gas South Arena
July 29 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 4 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Aug. 8 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 12 - Montréal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
Aug. 15 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Aug. 16 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 18 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Aug. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 22 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Aug. 23 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 25 - Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug. 27 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
Aug. 28 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Aug. 31 - Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum
Sept. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center
Sept. 5 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Sept. 7 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Sept. 8 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Sept. 12 - Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey
Sept. 14 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deportes