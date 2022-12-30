Trending
Dec. 30, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Adam Lambert releases 'Holding Out for a Hero' cover

By Annie Martin
Adam Lambert released his version of the Bonnie Tyler song "Holding Out for a Hero" ahead of his covers album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert is back with new music.

The 40-year-old singer released a cover of the Bonnie Tyler song "Holding Out for a Hero" on Friday.

Lambert's version will appear on his forthcoming covers album, High Drama.

Lambert announced High Drama this month and shared a first track from the album, a cover of the Duran Duran song "Ordinary World."

"We thought, 'Let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don't know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something you haven't heard before,'" Lambert said on ITV's This Morning.

High Drama also features Lambert's versions of Pink's "My Attic," Billie Eilish's "Getting Older," Lana Del Rey's "West Coast" and other songs.

Lambert will release High Drama on Feb. 24, 2023.

