Music
Dec. 5, 2022 / 1:31 PM

NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP

By Annie Martin

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is teasing its new song "Candy."

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a clip of the track Monday.

"Candy" is the title track from NCT Dream's forthcoming special winter EP of the same name. The group announced the album in November.

NCT Dream will release Candy on Dec. 19.

The group shared new teaser photos for the EP on Monday featuring the individual members. Renjun appeared in the latest photos.

Candy will mark NCT Dream's first release since Beatbox, the repackaged version of its album Glitch Mode. The group released Glitch Mode in March.

NCT Dream consists of Renjun, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. As a full group NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.

