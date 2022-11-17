NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream will make its comeback in December.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, announced the special winter EP Candy on Thursday.

Advertisement

NCT Dream will release Candy on Dec. 19.

The group shared a moving teaser image featuring an animated doorstep covered in holiday decorations.

Candy will mark NCT Dream's first release since Beatbox, the repackaged version of its album Glitch Mode. The group released Glitch Mode and a music video for its song of the same name in March.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.