Music
March 28, 2022 / 1:20 PM

NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video

By Annie Martin

March 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Glitch Mode and a digital-themed music video for its title track of the same name on Monday.

The "Glitch Mode" video opens with the members in an electronics store. The group then enters "glitch mode" as they sing about "buffering" and being in "a state of emergency."

Glitch Mode also features the tracks "Fire Alarm," "Arcade," "It's Yours," "Teddy Bear," "Replay," "Saturday Drip," "Better Than Gold," "Drive," "Never Goodbye" and "Rewind."

NCT Dream shared a highlight medley for the album last week.

Glitch Mode is NCT Dream's second full album after Hot Sauce, released in May 2021.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 members as a full group.

